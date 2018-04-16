Mon: Insurance cos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 1,476.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48% to 1,341.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22% to 360.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 344.91 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.22 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.086% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.5030/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.081% at 4.3296/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.03% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.56%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.78%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.35%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.47%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.89% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.29%.

