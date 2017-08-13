search
Front > Real Estate

New home sales up in June

new homes
13 Aug, 2017 13:49
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

New homes sales in the second quarter were 22% up from the preceding month and 2.5% up from June 2016. 

2,604 new homes were sold in June 2017, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures published today, 22% more than in the preceding month and 2.5% more than in June 2016, when 2,539 new homes were sold.

In both a quarterly and years comparison, however, the number of new homes sold is down. The Central Bureau of Statistics reported that 6,610 new homes were sold in April-June 2017, 5.1% fewer than in the first quarter of the year. The number of new homes sold in July 2016-June 2017 was 14.9% fewer than in July 2015-June 2016.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017