New home sales up in June

2,604 new homes were sold in June 2017, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures published today, 22% more than in the preceding month and 2.5% more than in June 2016, when 2,539 new homes were sold.

In both a quarterly and years comparison, however, the number of new homes sold is down. The Central Bureau of Statistics reported that 6,610 new homes were sold in April-June 2017, 5.1% fewer than in the first quarter of the year. The number of new homes sold in July 2016-June 2017 was 14.9% fewer than in July 2015-June 2016.

