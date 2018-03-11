Sun: IMI buy boosts Elbit Systems as TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89% to 1,494.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84% to 1,353.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 372.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 341.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 600.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.173% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.453/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.626% at 4.252/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 5.68% after reaching an agreement with the government to buy IMI Systems. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.99% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.98% on reports that the Leviathan partners were in talks with Shell. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.33% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.57%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.51%.

