Sun: Mobile operators lead market higher

15 Apr, 2018 18:37
Cellcom and Partner led the gains today while Opko and Perrigo led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67% to 1,471.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,334.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 359.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 343.75 points. Trading turnover was NIS 548.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Thursday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.341% at NIS 3.506/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.233% at 4.326/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.92%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.23% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.93%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.22% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.09%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.30% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.82%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.10%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

