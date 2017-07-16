Sun: TASE rises despite Teva slide

Teva led the declines on reports that Pascal Soriot won't be becoming CEO. Sodastream and Tower led the gains.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 1,459.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,315.66 points; the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 370.58 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 333.77 points. Trading turnover was NIS 715.4 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% at NIS 3.538/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.226% at 4.037/€.
On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA: TASE: SODA) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.44% and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.03%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.92% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.96%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) rose 1.39% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.85%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on reports that Pascal Soriot won't be becoming CEO. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.13% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments