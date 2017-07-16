Sun: TASE rises despite Teva slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 1,459.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,315.66 points; the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 370.58 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 333.77 points. Trading turnover was NIS 715.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% at NIS 3.538/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.226% at 4.037/€.

On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA: TASE: SODA) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.44% and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.03%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.92% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.96%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) rose 1.39% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on reports that Pascal Soriot won't be becoming CEO. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.13% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

