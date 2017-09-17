Sun: Teva slips back further

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,415.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,287.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 362.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 339.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 526 million.

On the foreign exchange market, on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.5230/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 4.1971/€.

Frutarom led trading today, and rose 1.57%. Teva fell back further after the rises in the early part of last week, by 3.14%. Bank Leumi rose 0.77%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.25%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 0.76%.

