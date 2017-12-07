search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Market edges down to make it a negative week

7 Dec, 2017 18:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today despite rises in Teva, Bezeq, and the big two banks. 

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,445.68 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,315.99 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02%, to 366.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 344.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.2 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 index fell 0.7%. The index is down 1.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% higher, at NIS 3.5160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 4.1437/€.

Mylan, shortly due to be delisted from the TASE, led trading today, and fell 0.01%. Teva rose 0.72%; Bank Hapoalim rose 2.16%; Bezeq rose 0.47%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.92%. Union Bank of Israel, the object of a takeover bid by Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, fell 3.50%. Union Bank workers went on strike today in protest against the takeover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018