Thu: Market edges down to make it a negative week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,445.68 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,315.99 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02%, to 366.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 344.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.2 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 index fell 0.7%. The index is down 1.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% higher, at NIS 3.5160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 4.1437/€.

Mylan, shortly due to be delisted from the TASE, led trading today, and fell 0.01%. Teva rose 0.72%; Bank Hapoalim rose 2.16%; Bezeq rose 0.47%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.92%. Union Bank of Israel, the object of a takeover bid by Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, fell 3.50%. Union Bank workers went on strike today in protest against the takeover.

