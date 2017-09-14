Thu: Teva makes TASE's week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,415.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,284.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13%, to 359.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 338.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 index rose 2.0% over the week. The index is down 3.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5380/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.78% lower, at NIS 4.2033/€.

Teva led trading today, but was unable to maintain the positive momentum of the past few sessions, falling 2.93%. It has nevertheless gained 22% since Monday's announcement that Kaare Schultz would be its new CEO. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.58%; Bank Leumi fell 0.71%; Tower Semiconductor, which announced the release of its advanced 5V 65nm power process, rose 3.32%; and Bezeq rose 0.68%.

Kamada, which announced investment in the company by the Brosh fund, rose 3.65%, and Clal Insurance rose 4.02%. Among prominent decliners were Opko Health, down 7.05%, and El Al, down 2.77%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017