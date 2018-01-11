Thu: Teva rally moves up a gear

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97% to 1,531.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 1,392.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.04% to 387.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 345.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.175% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.423/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.034% at 4.114/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.5% on the day's clargest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 3.87%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL)rose 1.99% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 7%, continuing its impressive rally after the sale of its Qoros Chinese car stake.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.30%, Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.33% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.52%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018