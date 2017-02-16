Thu: Teva recovery halts

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,452.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,287.42 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08%, to 371.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 325.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.8 billion.
For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.4%. The index is down 1.2% for the year to date.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.83% lower, at NIS 3.761/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.9509/€.
Teva led trading today, but its recent recovery came to a halt, and it fell 0.81%. The remaining top-five stocks all rose: Bank Hapoalim by 0.04%; Bank Leumi by 1.38%; Bezeq by 0.15%; and Perrigo by 0.42%.
El Al rose 5.02% on news that the dispute with its pilots had been settled. Sodastream fell 7.23%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 16, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
