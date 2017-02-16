search
Thu: Teva recovery halts

16 Feb, 2017 17:59
The main indices rose today, making it a 2.4% rise for the Tel Aviv 35 Index this week, but leading stock Teva fell.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,452.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,287.42 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08%, to 371.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 325.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.8 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.4%. The index is down 1.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.83% lower, at NIS 3.761/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.9509/€.

Teva led trading today, but its recent recovery came to a halt, and it fell 0.81%. The remaining top-five stocks all rose: Bank Hapoalim by 0.04%; Bank Leumi by 1.38%; Bezeq by 0.15%; and Perrigo by 0.42%.

El Al rose 5.02% on news that the dispute with its pilots had been settled. Sodastream fell 7.23%.

