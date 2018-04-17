search
Tue: TASE rally continues as Teva falls

17 Apr, 2018 19:09
Frutarom and Opko led the rises while Teva led the declines. The market will reopen Sunday after the Independence Day holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 1,484.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 1,346.37 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 359.91 points. The market will reopen Sunday after the Independence Day holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.685% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.527/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.755% at 4.362/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 4.31% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.34%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.62% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.41%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.63% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.68%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

