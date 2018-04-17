Tue: TASE rally continues as Teva falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 1,484.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 1,346.37 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 359.91 points. The market will reopen Sunday after the Independence Day holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.685% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.527/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.755% at 4.362/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 4.31% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.34%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.62% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.41%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.63% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.68%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

