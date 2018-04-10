Tue: TASE rises strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.56% to 1,441.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.50% to 1,313.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.04% to 357.92 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.736% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.506/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.014% at 4.335/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.62% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.68%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.88% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.45%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.42% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.09%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 10, 2018

