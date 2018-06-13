Wed: Teva maintains upswing

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,540.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,392.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54%, to 382.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 344.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.5870/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% higher, at NIS 4.2187/€.

Frutarom led trading today, closing flat. Teva rose continued its recent strong run, closing 1.52% higher on the day. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.04%; Israel Chemicals rose 2.62%; and Bezeq fell 3.54%. Opko Health rose 4.19%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018