Air Europa to double Israel flights

Spanish airline Air Europa is stepping up the frequency of its flights on the Tel Aviv-Madrid route to six weekly flights, the company announced at a press conference late last week. The airline is thereby doubling its number of seats on the route. The route will use Boeing 787 Dreamliners for route, Boeing's newest model, which is usually used in trans-Atlantic flights (on United Airlines flights to the US, for example). The additional flights will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting in July 2017.

Ana Travesi, sales manager at Air Europa, which is represented in Israel by TAL aviation, says that since the beginning of the year, the number of the company's passengers on the route from Israel has risen by 47%, making it necessary to increase the frequency of flights. "We started our activity in Israel a year ago, and we are glad that the company has exceeded our expectations and forecasts for the following year. As part of the growth engine, we decided to increase our capacity on the route to Israel by 50%, and the use of Dreamliners shows our support and confidence in the Israel market."

Many of the passengers with the carrier continue on from Madrid to other destinations, mainly in Central and South America, such as Buenos Aires, Sao Paolo, Bogota, Havana, and others.

Prices start at $340 for flights from Tel Aviv to Madrid (during the summer), $440 for flights to Ibiza (on a connection flight). Prices for flights from Tel Aviv to Sao Paolo via Madrid start at $710, prices for flights to Bogota, Colombia start at $720, etc.

