Andersen Tax launches Israel operations

Mark Vorsatz Ilan Ben-Eli Photo: Raphael Delouya
31 Jan, 2017 17:43
The global tax accountants have formed a collaboration with Tel Aviv tax firm Beneli Tax Boutique.

Tax accountants Andersen Global is extending its operations to Israel by collaborating with Tel Aviv-based tax firm Beneli Tax Boutique. The establishment of a Collaboration Agreement with Beneli Tax Boutique is the initial stage to becoming a member firm of Andersen Global. In its announcement, Andersen Global noted that Israel is a major contributor in the creation of technological and innovative developments, and is currently seeing many newcomers arrive from around the world to partake in this unique environment. “The ability to provide our clients with the best service and solutions, regardless of location, is a top priority for us,” said Ilan Ben-Eli, founder of Beneli Tax Boutique. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global will enable us to extend our global reach and ensure our clients receive best-in-class service worldwide.” Led by Founder and Group Leader, Adv. Ilan Ben-Eli, Beneli Tax Boutique assists US and Israeli multinationals, startups and high net-worth individuals with their international tax matters including mergers and acquisitions, tax due diligence, equity compensation, tax accounting and tax efficient corporate structuring. Adv. Ilan Ben-Eli was formerly a partner at Ernst & Young Israel.

With the addition of Beneli Tax Boutique, Andersen Global now has a presence in 56 locations worldwide.

Andersen Tax CEO Mark Vorsatz said, “Ilan and his team are an excellent complement for Andersen Global, especially given Israel’s rising importance in innovative technological advancements, the work we do with venture-backed companies and entrepreneurs, and their need for exemplary service and solutions around the globe.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

