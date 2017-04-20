Armenia Aircompany launches Tel Aviv flights

Armenia Aircompany will commence regular flights to Israel, the Chief Civil Aviation Department of Armenia has announced. Starting May 17, the Armenian carrier will operate two weekly flights between Yerevan and Tel Aviv on Thursdays and Sundays.

Permission was received by Armenia Aircompany after protracted talks between Armenia's Chief Civil Aviation Department and the Israeli authorities.

Armenia and Israel believe that direct flights between the two countries will have a positive impact on the development of tourism and economy. Round-trip tickets went on sale today from €247.

Yerevan is not the only new route and new carrier operating between Ben Gurion airport and the former Soviet Union. Last week, Ural Airways inaugurated a route between Tel Aviv and the southern Russian resort of Sochi. The twice weekly flights are also on Thursdays and Sundays.

