search
Front > News

Armenia Aircompany launches Tel Aviv flights

airport
20 Apr, 2017 10:57
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ural Airways has also launched a new route between Tel Aviv and the southern Russian resort of Sochi.

Armenia Aircompany will commence regular flights to Israel, the Chief Civil Aviation Department of Armenia has announced. Starting May 17, the Armenian carrier will operate two weekly flights between Yerevan and Tel Aviv on Thursdays and Sundays.

Permission was received by Armenia Aircompany after protracted talks between Armenia's Chief Civil Aviation Department and the Israeli authorities.

Armenia and Israel believe that direct flights between the two countries will have a positive impact on the development of tourism and economy. Round-trip tickets went on sale today from €247.

Yerevan is not the only new route and new carrier operating between Ben Gurion airport and the former Soviet Union. Last week, Ural Airways inaugurated a route between Tel Aviv and the southern Russian resort of Sochi. The twice weekly flights are also on Thursdays and Sundays.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017