CyberArk acquires cloud security co Vaultive

With $300 million cash to spend on acquisitions, Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk Software Inc.(Nasdaq:CYBR) has bought Israeli-American startup Vaultive Inc.. Financial details about the acquisition were not disclosed.

Cloud security company Vaultive, which was founded by CTO Ben Matzkel and is managed by CEO Jonas Hellgren, has raised $19 million to date, which suggests the acquisition was not for less than that. Valutive is based in Boston and has 20 employees.

CyberArk chairman and CEO Udi Mokady said, “The Vaultive team brings innovative technology and advanced cloud industry experience to CyberArk. We look forward to incorporating the technology to add additional depth and proactive protection for enterprises facing an expanding attack surface in the cloud. Vaultive provides a strong building block to accelerate CyberArk’s cloud security strategy, making CyberArk the only vendor able to extend privileged account security to administrators and privileged business users in cloud environments with this level of granularity and control.”

Petah Tikva-based CyberArk's privileged account security solution protects against privileged account exploitation on-premises, in hybrid cloud environments and across DevOps workflows. Building upon the Vaultive technology, CyberArk says it will deliver greater visibility and control over privileged business users, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) administrators. By delivering a cloud-native and mobile experience, Vaultive will extend the CyberArk solution to these highly privileged users, which are frequent targets for cyber attacks.

Matzkel said, "It's becoming increasingly clear that customers desire a unified security approach that extends from the data center to the cloud. Fortified with Vaultive's technology and its team, CyberArk is uniquely positioned to meet this critical need. We look forward to working closely with CyberArk customers around the world to advance their privileged account security strategies for the cloud.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 12, 2018

