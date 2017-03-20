Data security co Safe-T teams with Check Point

The share of Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE:SAFE), which provides solutions for safe information transmission and access, attracted great interest today, after the company announced the launching of a new information security solution developed in cooperation with data security giant Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP). Check Point recognized Safe-T as its technological partner in the framework of this cooperation.

The integrated solution is designed to secure all of an enterprise's sensitive information in both access to the information and its transmission. For the first time, it enables enterprises to become more digital without risking the exposure of secret information or penetration of the enterprise and theft of the information. The solution safeguards all of the channels through which information enters into the enterprise against both known attacks and zero-day attacks using unknown security breaches.

By using the solution, enterprises such as banks, health organizations, government agencies, and industrial firms can exert automatic, user-transparent, and safe control over all the information entering the enterprise from customers, business partners, and remote employees. "Clear" information will be allowed in, while suspicious information will be blocked.

The company regards the launching of the new information security solution in cooperation with Check Point, a well-known company with a reputation in the global information security market, as recognition of Safe-T's advanced technological capabilities. Safe-T believes that cooperation between Safe-T and Check Point can expose the two company's joint information security solution to Check Point's many customers around the world. The company believes that cooperation with Check Point can bolster Safe-T's reputation in the global information security market and increase its sales.

