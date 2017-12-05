David Bitan's wife questioned on NIS 2m in bank account

Israel Police has continued to detain people for questioning in the Rishon Lezion municipality corruption affair. An additional suspect was detained overnight, after four people were detained and questioned under caution yesterday, among them a senior official in the Tel Aviv municipality and a representative of the Likud party, whose names may not yet be published. Rishon Lezion mayor Dov Zur, who was also detained for questioning, has had his remand extended to five days.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been lifted on reporting that Hagit Bitan, wife of coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) has been questioned by police since Sunday. Among other things, she was asked how NIS 2 million came to be credited to the couple's bank account. Bitan himself is suspected of receiving bribes, fraud, breach of trust and money laundering.

The criminal figure alleged to have helped Bitan financially in return for Bitan's assistance in promoting his interests has been named as Hosam Jeroshi. Jeroshi is alleged to have helped Bitan pay debts in the grey market in return for assistance in winning municipal contracts for earthworks.

Restrictions have also been lifted on reporting that among the detainees is Rishon Lezion deputy mayor Yossi Hamami, who is suspected of fraud and breach of trust. Through his lawyer, Hamami denied the allegations.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017