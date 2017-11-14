India's L&T opens Jerusalem development center

Indian engineering services company L&T Technology Services Ltd. (NSE: LTTS) today announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Jerusalem. The new center will develop and deliver end to end ASIC solutions, hardware and software based security solutions and next generation video solutions for global customers in media, entertainment, telecom, automotive and IoT.

L&T also said that it has launched a sales office in Tel Aviv as part of its expansion of the company’s business in Israel to offer the full scope of engineering services in telecom, semiconductors, medical devices, automotive, IoT and plant engineering.

The establishment of the Israeli center is part of L&T's investments in next generation engineering and disruptive technologies. These include advanced capabilities in the fields of embedded applications, semiconductors, machine learning, security and video.

L&T aims to deepen its involvement in Israel’s startup and innovation ecosystem, and create new opportunities for growth with other industry players. The company has started discussions with universities and technological institutes in Israel on the ways to collaborate on R&D initiatives that can be leveraged by L&T's customers worldwide. Meetings have also been held with officials at Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Israel Innovation Authority, to pursue innovation initiatives supported by the government and opportunities to partner with the local economic ecosystem.

L&T Technology Services managing director Dr. Keshab Panda said, “L&T Technology Services’ use of Digital Engineering and smart technologies is driving customer core capabilities across the globe and addressing the need for digital transformation. With Israel’s rich legacy in triggering tech innovations, we are confident in our ability to develop disruptive engineering services and create digital skill sets across embedded applications, machine learning and enhanced security, all of which are critical building blocks of the future.”

During the last few years, L&T has already been providing value added engineering services to several global clients in Israel who are among the world’s largest technology firms. Earlier this year, it was announced that L&T, in partnership with Microsoft Israel, is developing the “Smartest Office Campus” project for a leading technology company in Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017