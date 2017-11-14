Israeli AI job finder co Woo raises $7m

Israeli AI job finder company Woo has raised a $7 million Series A financing round, led by Lord David Alliance with participation from existing investors. This brings the company's total funding to $11.4 million. The proceeds will be used to further enhance Woo’s technology and fuel the company’s US expansion.

The company, which has developed an advanced marketplace for matching employers and passive job seekers, today announced the launch of “Helena”, a groundbreaking AI-driven headhunter that automatically scouts, approaches and sources the best candidates on behalf of employers. Helena serves not only as company headhunter bit also as a jobseeker’s agent, sparing both sides the need to actively search for each other. At its core, it’s a matchmaker that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to connect the right candidate for the right opportunity, at scale.

With offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, Woo was founded in 2015 by CEO Liran Kotzer and CTO Ami Dudu. The company works with market-leading brands, including WeWork, Lyft, Uber, Microsoft, Quora, Asana and more.

Kotzer said, “Helena turns the tables on today’s labor intensive, and largely unscientific, recruitment process. Unlike using a pricey headhunter to manually source and screen a limited number of candidates for specific jobs, Helena uses data science to hire. This not only spares employers and job seekers the hassle of having to find each other, it makes for an infinitely more accurate and scalable hiring solution.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017