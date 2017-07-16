Israeli SaaS co OwnBackup raises $7.5m

Israeli Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application backup and restore vendor OwnBackup has closed a $7.5m Series B financing round lead by Insight Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Innovation Endeavors, Oryzn Capital, and Salesforce Ventures.

The company intends to use the funds to grow the team, scale the business, deliver innovative solutions and raise awareness of the need for more proactive protection of valuable enterprise SaaS-based data.

With its headquarters in Fort Lee, New Jersey and R&D and Support Center in Tel Aviv, the company is headed by CEO Sam Gutmann and CTO Ariel Berkman. OwnBackup graduated from the Microsoft Ventures Accelerator Program in Israel last year and raised $3.5 million. The company provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery and its solutions cover data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications.

