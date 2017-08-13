Karin Eibschitz Segal to head Intel development center

Intel today announced that Karin Eibschitz Segal has been appointed as manager of the company's development centers in Israel. Eibschitz Segal will be responsible for development strategy and preparing the development centers, at which 7,000 employees work in four campuses in Israel. Eibschitz Segal is replacing Ran Senderovitz, who was promoted to Intel's global headquarters in the US.

Manager of Intel Israel's development centers is one of the top three jobs in Intel Israel, together with Intel Israel CEO and manager of its production facilities. The development centers are responsible for the development of several of the global company's most important products, including its future generation processors.

Eibschitz Segal has served in many managerial positions since joining Intel as a software developer in 2001. Her most recent job was VP Intel in the manufacturing validation engineering group, which develops integrated hardware and software solutions for the company's testing. She will continue in this position, together with her new job.

Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty said today, "Intel is continuing to realize its strategic vision as a data company, and the development centers of Intel Israel play an important role in this vision. The job of managing the development centers is of great importance in making this happen, and I am delighted that about the selection of Karin, who can continue leading the development centers to the next stage. In addition to my congratulations, I want to thank Ran for his service and substantial contribution to the success of Intel Israel by devising a strategy and turning it into action. I wish him success in his new job."

