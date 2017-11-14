Medical cybersecurity co Medigate raises $5.35m

Israeli medical cybersecurity startup Medigate today announced $5.35 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures with additional funding from Blumberg Capital. The Tel Aviv based digital health company secures the use of the millions of connected medical devices on healthcare provider networks with a technology platform, that lets CISOs and security teams defend networked medical devices from cyberattacks.

The Medigate solution is a dedicated platform for securing networked medical devices that are connected to electronic medical records, device servers, other enterprise systems and the Internet. The company's solution fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats. Medigate can provide visibility into all the medical devices connected to the network, fully identify these devices by type and personality and analyze and understand their specialized protocols, communications and behaviors. By using this knowledge to detect anomalies and suspicious activities, Medigate protects connected medical devices from network attacks and data exfiltration attempts.

Medigate CEO and cofounder Jonathan Langer says that to be competitive in both care delivery and cost, today’s medical providers must be able to quickly and safely connect existing and new devices to their networks.

“It's an imperative to connect devices to the network, both to manage and monitor devices in real time and to understand and analyze the large amounts of data generated from these devices. At the same time, we see backdoor attacks like MEDJACK and ransomware attacks like WannaCry and NotPetya successfully targeting healthcare providers. Connected devices are a ripe target for cybercriminals. The Medigate solution is designed to effectively protect medical devices from these attacks and eliminate this pandemic risk."

YL Ventures managing partner Yoav Leitersdorf said, “Connected medical devices - from patient monitors, MRIs and CAT scanners to infusion pumps and yet-to-be invented devices - are critical to the delivery of healthcare today and are revolutionizing the care of tomorrow. These devices are inherently different from traditional IT endpoints and can’t be protected by currently available products and practices. With the pandemic of cyberattacks targeting healthcare providers, far too many connected devices are left vulnerable and exposed, putting patient health and privacy at risk. Medigate’s solution directly addresses this crucial problem by mitigating targeted attacks on medical devices.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 14, 2017

