NICE Systems ends 2016 with higher revenue and profit

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) today published its financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the year as a whole. The company reported a $328.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, up 20.1%, compared with $273.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. NICE Systems' non-GAAP revenue for the year rose 11.1% to $1.03 billion.

NICE had a $220.6 million non-GAAP net profit in 2016, $3.61 per share, compared with a $195 million profit in 2015.

Together with its reports, the company announced a $0.16 per share dividend on its fourth quarter profits. The record date for the dividend is February 27, and it will be paid on March 15.

NICE predicts revenue of $303-313 million with a profit per share of $0.81-0.87 in the first quarter of 2017, and revenue of $1.33-1.354 billion with a profit per share of $3.80-4 for all of 2017.

"We are glad to finish the year on a high note with a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 11% growth in revenue for 2016, said NICE Systems CEO Barak Eilam. "The fourth quarter results reflect overall growth in all of our business and continued strength in analytics."

Eilam added, "2016 featured strong performance during a very intense period, in which we launched a large number of products, recruited a record number of customers, and made two significant acquisitions, while adding to the products used by our existing customer base. We're well positioned in 2017 to continue our success by utilizing our leading cloud and analytics assets in the sector and reliable marketing targets. I believe that we're in a strong competitive position in the industry, and we're prepared to the opportunities facing us in 2017 and beyond."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017