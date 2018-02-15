Shekel bounces back on dollar weakness

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and weakening against the euro today. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.58% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.5125/$, and up 0.55% against the euro at 4.388/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.170% from Tuesday's exchange rate at NIS 3.533/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.269% at 4.364/€.

With stability returning to the world's stock markets, forex investors are moving away from the safe haven currency of the dollar. The US currency is also weakening on world markets due to growing concerns about the US deficit. Meanwhile, the shekel continues to weaken against the euro, with the shekel-euro exchange rate reaching a new 20 month high.

