AG might order criminal probe against Netanyahu - report

There has been a dramatic development in the investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's affairs. Israel Police believe that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will order a full and open criminal investigation into suspicions that the Israeli Prime Minister took a bribe, reports Channel 2 News.

The suspicions of bribery and aggravated fraud against Netanyahu first surfaced in June when Channel 2 political commentator Amnon Abramovich revealed that Israel Police had been investigating the matter. Channel 2 now reports that police have obtained new evidence on the matter, in addition to the evidence they already had.

Israeli Police have been pressing the Attorney General for some time for a green light to turn the investigation into a criminal probe. In light of the new evidence, the police now hope to get the nod from Mandelblit later this week or next week at the latest.

No details are known about the circumstances of the alleged bribery and fraud. While Israel Police Chief Roni Alsheikh has given the Lahav 433 criminal investigation unit, led by Meni itzhaki, a free hand in pursuing their enquiries, he has stressed the importance of putting a tight lid on any leaks.

The Prime Minister's spokesperson told Channel 2, "The claims are baseless. We repeat that nothing will happen because there is nothing."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016

