Air India to launch Tel Aviv - New Delhi flights in March

Air India will launch flights between Tel Aviv and New Delhi next month. The Indian national carrier will operate thrice weekly flights from March 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Air India had been planning to launch the route last year but abandoned the idea as uneconomical after Saudi Arabia refused to allow the flights to go over its territory, making a five hour flight into an eight hour flight.

However, the plan was revived after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India last month. Air India will receive a $750,000 grants from Israel's Ministry of Tourism for opening the route, reports Yediot Ahronot.

At present, the only direct route operate between Israel and India is by El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), which flies from Tel Aviv to Mumbai.

