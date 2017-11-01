AtlasGlobal to launch Tel Aviv - Istanbul flights

Turkish airline AtlasGlobal has announced that it is to launch scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul (Attaturk Airport). Like fellow Turkish carriers Turkish Airlines and Pegasus, it will be offering a broad range of connecting flights to popular European cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Copenhagen, Stockholm and much more as well as tourist destinations around Turkey itself.

In the first stage, AtlasGlobal will offer four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flights between Istanbul and Tel Aviv are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

AtlasGlobal will offer "economy plus comfort" class tickets including a meal and up to 30 kilograms of baggage and business class with the usual trimmings on board, fast track check in and airport VIP lobby, and up to 40 kilograms of baggage.

AtlasGlobal is represented in Israel by Maman Aviation whose CEO Ofer Reinhardt says that the carrier will expand the number of flights if the demand requires it.

Return tickets between Tel Aviv and Istanbul will cost $200. Return flights to Amsterdam or Copenhagen via Istanbul will cost from $260. Flights to and from Paris via Istanbul will cost from $314 and to London from $415. Bookings can be made on the company's website.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017