Ayalon - Road 4 link set to open

Road 531 Photo: Globes TV
21 Dec, 2016 15:24
Uriel Herman and Roi Reshef

A new northern section of the Ayalon Highway and a new section of Road 531 open on Monday.

Netivei Israel (National Transport Infrastructure Company) is now completing its final preparations for opening Road 20 (Ayalon) to northward traffic and a connection with Road 531 eastwards to Road 4. The road will be open on its eastern side from December 26, and drivers on the Ayalon Highway will be able to continue beyond the Seven Stars Interchange in Herzliya eastward to the connection with Road 4 and Road 6 (Cross Israel Highway).

The Road 531 project is the largest road and railway infrastructure project built to date in the Tel Aviv region. It is due to connect the coastal road, Highway 4, and Highway 6. It will serve residents of Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon, Ra'anana, Herzliya, and other cities. A new railway line with new stations will be built in the center of the road as part of a change in strategy for railway traffic in the region.

The NIS 3.7 billion-project will include 12 interchanges, 36 bridges and tunnels, and bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 20, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

