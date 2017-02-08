Cathay Pacific mulls daily Tel Aviv - Hong Kong flights

Demand for flights between Israel and the East Asia is so strong that Cathay Pacific is seriously considering operating daily flights between Tel Aviv and Hong Kong, reports "Yediot Ahronot."

The Hong Kong carrier launches four weekly flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Hong Kong aboard Airbus 350 planes starting March 26.

Jonathan Bailey, who is managing Cathay Pacific's operations in Israel told "Yediot Ahronot" that the airline had been surprised by the number of tickets already sold. He said that over half the travelers are Israelis, both tourists and businesspeople. Bailey added that most of the passengers were booked to travel on from Hong Kong to other East Asian destinations (China and Japan) as well as to Australia and New Zealand.

Cathay Pacific offers three ticket classes: tourist, business and a separate 28-seat premium economy department. Fares will start at $870 for tourist tickets, $1,550 for premium class tickets and $2,750 for the business class.

Cathay Pacific has not previously operated in Israel. They have been brought here by Tal Aviation, which is also the Israeli representative of Air Europe, Germania, American Airlines, Air Baltic and more.

