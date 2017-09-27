search
Cerberus in advanced talks to buy Teva's oncology assets - report

Teva Photo: Tamar Matsafi
27 Sep, 2017 16:27
Cerberus has teamed with Royalty Pharma to bid about $1 billion for Teva's European oncology and pain treatment portfolio, "Bloomberg" reports.

US private investment firm Cerberus Capital Management is in advanced talks to buy the European oncology and pain treatment portfolio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), reports "Bloomberg," citing people familiar with the matter.

According to "Bloomberg," Cerberus has teamed with US pharmaceutical company Royalty Pharma to bid about $1 billion for the assets.

Bloomberg added that the talks are advanced and an agreement could be reached as early as next month.

Weighed down by debt of some $35 billion following its acquisition of Allergan's Acatavis generics division last year, Teva has been selling assets to reduce the repayment burden. Earlier this month, Teva sold its women's health assets for a combined total of $2.5 billion.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

