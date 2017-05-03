search
El Al to relaunch Tel Aviv - Miami route

Miami Photo: Reuters
3 May, 2017 14:09
שלח תגובה במיילMichal Raz-Chaimovich

After a 10-year hiatus, the Israeli carrier is resuming nonstop flights from Israel to Florida.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is to relaunch its Tel Aviv – Miami route, some 10 years after discontinuing the flights. From November 2017, the Israeli carrier will operate three weekly flights from Ben Gurion International Airport using Boeing 777-200 jets. The company has yet to publish details of fares.

El Al will offer 26 weekly nonstop flights this winter to various North American destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Toronto, and 37 weekly flights in the summer.

El Al CEO David Maimon said, "This important strategic measure is a continuation of our expansion of routes to North America. Miami is an important destination for the Jewish community residing in the city and forced to fly using stopover flights. Miami is a popular tourism and leisure destination with pleasant weather, beaches, attractions and many cruises sailing from there and it is an important business city with many leading international companies operating from there."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

