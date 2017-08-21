Jerusalem - Tel Aviv train in first trial run on new line

Israel Railways yesterday conducted the first trial run of a train on the new Jerusalem - Tel Aviv line, which will connect the two cities in less than half-an-hour, Channel 2 reports. There will be another series of such trials over the coming week and if all proceeds according to plan, the line is due to start scheduled services in April 2018.

The current trials have two aims - to check the sturdiness of the new bridges and to tighten and set the tracks in place. The train being used in the trial weighs 1,200 tons and each journey along the tracks helps set them in place. When operating, the train will travel between Tel Aviv and the new station at Binyanei Ha'uma with just one stop at Ben Gurion airport.

Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz said, "This is a fast train that will take 28 minutes to travel between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and will enhance the status of Jerusalem and the ability of people to live there and set up businesses and it will completely transform the connection between Jerusalem and the rest of the country."

