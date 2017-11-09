Kobi Alexander to serve prison sentence in Israel - report

Israeli businessman Kobi Alexander will serve out his 30 month prison sentence in Israel, Channel 2 news reports. The former CEO of technology company Comverse was convicted in the US for securities fraud after pleading guilty to backdating options.

Several weeks ago, Israel's Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked signed an order requesting from the US authorities that Alexander be allowed to serve out the remainder of his jail sentence in Israel.

Alexander, 65, fled a US arrest warrant in 2006 and lived in Namibia for a decade before handing himself over to the US authorities last year and agreeing a plea bargain by which he would receive a 30 month jail time. The prison sentence was duly handed down by a New York court in February 2017.

Alexander recently sent a request, Channel 2 news reports, to Shaked, asking to be allowed to serve his sentence in Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 9, 2017

