Roman Abramovich to take out Israeli citizenship - report

Russian-Jewish billionaire Roman Abramovich is reportedly flying to Israel today and is likely to take out Israeli citizenship, the "Israel Hayom" daily newspaper has reported.

The move comes as Abramovich has been denied a visa by the British government unless he can prove that his money was legitimately earned. Reports in the UK, where Abramovich owns English football club Chelsea, suggest that the tycoon is the victim of a diplomat spat between Britain and Russia because he is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The UK and Russia have been at loggerheads over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, which the British blame on the Russian government.

Abramovich owns the Varsano boutique hotel in Tel Aviv's Neve Tzedek neighborhood, which he bought for NIS 100 million in 2015 and is converting into his Israeli home. He bought the hotel from Gal Gadot's husband Yaron Varsano and his brother Guy.

Abramovich has also invested in more than a dozen Israeli startups including rapid-battery charger technology developer Storedot.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 24, 2018

