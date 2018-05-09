Shekel stronger in wake of Trump Iran deal exit

The shekel is stronger today against the dollar and strengthening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.20% against the dollar at NIS 3.595/$ and down 0.24% against the euro at 4.267/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.634% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.602/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.864% at 4.278/€.

After weakening in morning inter-bank trading, the Israeli currency is strengthening today after US President Donald Trump's announced last night that the US is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposing stiff economic sanctions on the country. In the wake of the announcement there was an air strike on a military base in Syria near Damascus, which some sources have attributed to the Israel Air Force, attacking Iranian and Hezbollah targets. Market sources believe that the heightened regional tension could see the shekel-dollar rate reach NIS 3.70/$.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 9, 2018

