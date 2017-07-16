Soriot not moving to Teva - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the rumors according to which AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot was about to take charge at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) were incorrect and that he will remain in his present post. AstraZeneca did not respond to the report.

<p>Bloomberg raised doubts about the rumors as soon as they started to spread, last Thursday. Although, according to various unverified reports, Soriot was to have gained considerably by the move, the idea that would switch to Teva still did not seem likely.

<p>After having risen strongly on Thursday on the strength of the rumors about Soriot, Teva's share price is down by more than 3.2% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017