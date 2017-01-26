TUS to launch Haifa - Athens flights for €49

Cypriot airline TUS Airways, which began operating in April 2016, has announced that it will begin operating direct flights, including regular flights, from Haifa Airport to Athens, Rhodes, and Kos in Greece.

These routes are in addition to the TUS flights from Haifa to Larnaca and Paphos, and from Ben Gurion Airport to Larnaca. This summer, for the first time, there will be five direct routes from Haifa to overseas destinations, with a total of 26 weekly flights and 104 monthly flights.

TUS is also planning to offer attractive flights from Haifa to various destinations in Europe via Cyprus at extremely worthwhile prices.

The route from Haifa to Athens will be launched on March 2, 2017. It will operate twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays. The flights will take off from Haifa at 9:00 am and from Athens at 12:15 pm. Tickets are already available from Haifa for €49 and from Athens for €79. Including taxes, a roundtrip ticket in March, April, and May will cost €135.

Tickets can be purchased on the TUS website or from travel agents. Flight service includes beverages and hand luggage or a trolley free of charge. The fee for luggage in the hold is €20. At this stage, the routes from Haifa to Rhodes and Kos will operate from June through October, also on Sundays and Thursdays.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017