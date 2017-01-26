search
Front > News

TUS to launch Haifa - Athens flights for €49

Tus Airways
26 Jan, 2017 16:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Cypriot airline is also introducing services to Kos and Rhodes.

Cypriot airline TUS Airways, which began operating in April 2016, has announced that it will begin operating direct flights, including regular flights, from Haifa Airport to Athens, Rhodes, and Kos in Greece.

These routes are in addition to the TUS flights from Haifa to Larnaca and Paphos, and from Ben Gurion Airport to Larnaca. This summer, for the first time, there will be five direct routes from Haifa to overseas destinations, with a total of 26 weekly flights and 104 monthly flights.

TUS is also planning to offer attractive flights from Haifa to various destinations in Europe via Cyprus at extremely worthwhile prices.

The route from Haifa to Athens will be launched on March 2, 2017. It will operate twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays. The flights will take off from Haifa at 9:00 am and from Athens at 12:15 pm. Tickets are already available from Haifa for €49 and from Athens for €79. Including taxes, a roundtrip ticket in March, April, and May will cost €135.

Tickets can be purchased on the TUS website or from travel agents. Flight service includes beverages and hand luggage or a trolley free of charge. The fee for luggage in the hold is €20. At this stage, the routes from Haifa to Rhodes and Kos will operate from June through October, also on Sundays and Thursdays.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016