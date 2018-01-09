Wizz Air to launch Tel Aviv - Vienna flights

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air is to launch flights from Tel Aviv to Vienna starting June 15. There will be four weekly flights in each direction on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Fares from Tel Aviv to Vienna start from NIS 259 while return fares start from €59.99. The new route will be part of the inauguration of a new hub that Wizz Air is establishing in the Austrian capital.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said: “Wizz Air’s Austrian customers now have the opportunity to travel from Vienna on an extensive network of routes to Europe and beyond at the lowest prices and experience Wizz Air’s great service on board one of Europe’s youngest fleets."

Wizz Air currently offers 22 routes between Israel and nine countries in Europe. Flights take off from Ben Gurion Airport and Ovda Airport and land in, among other places, London-Luton, Budapest, Prague, Lublin, Craiova, Kosice, Katowice, Riga, Bucharest and Varna.

