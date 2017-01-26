search
WOW Air to launch daily Israel - Iceland flights

26 Jan, 2017 14:18
The low cost carrier has requested slots for six weekly flights to Reykjavik and will offer cheap stopover flights to North America.

Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air has requested slots from the Israel Airports Authority for six weekly flights between Ben Gurion International Airport and Icelandic capital Reykjavik, "Yediot Ahronot" reports. WOW is planning to start the flights in June.

WOW Air hopes not only to encourage tourism between Israel and Iceland but primarily to eat into the lucrative Israel - North America stopover flight market. Founded in 2011, WOW Air serves 31 destinations across Europe and North America, and has grown rapidly through its ability to offer low-cost long-haul flights between Europe and North America.

Passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Reykjavik will then have the choice of vacationing in Iceland or travelling onto nine locations in Canada and the US: Montreal and Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

