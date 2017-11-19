AtlasGlobal to operate daily Tel Aviv - Istanbul flights

Turkish airline AtlasGlobal announced today that from December 1 it will operate daily flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul (Attaturk Airport). It was only at the beginning of this month that AtlasGlobal began operating four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul.

Like fellow Turkish carriers Turkish Airlines and Pegasus, it will be offering a broad range of connecting flights to other destinations, especially in Europe. AtlasGlobal's daily flight will leave Ben Gurion airport each morning at 6am with the return flight taking off from Istanbul at 11.15pm.

AtlasGlobal is a full service carrier so fares include baggage (up to 30 kilograms) and refreshments. It is a relatively new airline, far smaller than its major Turkish rivals. AtlasGlobal has a fleet of 27 aircraft flying to 58 destinations in 23 countries.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017