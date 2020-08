View this post on Instagram

A sea of maskless festival-goers at a Wuhan pool party in 2020. Coronavirus may have first emerged in the Chinese city, but things seem to have moved on since the outbreak at the end of last year. These shots of partygoers at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park have been widely shared online as many parts of the world continue to battle the pandemic. When the city's lockdown lifted in April, a small spike in cases saw authorities introduce a widespread testing programme for all 11 million residents. By July it was safe for cinemas and most public spaces to re-open. There's now no ban on public gatherings in Wuhan, which has not had a local coronavirus case since mid-May. (📸 Getty Images). Tap the link in our bio 👆 to read the story of how Wuhan found its way back to normality. #Wuhan #China #Music #Festival #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Pandemic #SocialDistancing #BBCNews