חברת Airbnb: לא נשכיר דירות שנמצאות בהתנחלויות

חברת השכרת הדירות Airbnb הודיעה היום כי היא החליטה כי היא תסיר מרשימותיה ואתריה את כל הדירות והבתים שנמצאים בהתנחלויות בגדה המערבית, זאת מכיוון שבתים אלו נמצאים על אדמה שנמצאת במוקד סכסוך פוליטי רב שנים בין המדינה לבין הפלסטינים.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Home-renting company Airbnb Inc said on Monday that it had decided to remove its listings in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, enclaves that most world powers consider illegal for taking up land where Palestinians seek statehood.

A statement on Airbnb’s website said: “We concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.”

It did not say when the decision, which according to Airbnb affects some 200 listings, would take effect.









