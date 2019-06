מבורקס עד סביח: 6 משפיעני אוכל סיירו במסעדות בישראל וצילמו עצמם לדעת. מה יכול להשתבש?

View this post on Instagram

Brought to you by a life of carbs, delicious delicious carbs. Walking through the Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv this morning, how could I not sneak away for one of these rugelach 😍 the market isn't touristy, but it's livelier and more vibrant than almost any I've visited that is, full of noise, life and so many different smells coming at you from each corner. Be it the huge ovens of roasted nuts or the smell of fresh bread coming out of the ovens seemingly on a constant loop. The market had such energy although maybe that was @bhukatours feeding us wine and ouzo at 9am in the morning! @vibeisrael #vibepastries #bakerslife #bakersgonnabake #rugelach #israelifood #chocolate #chocolatefilling #chocolatefilled #chocolatepastry #theboywhobakes #telaviv #telavivfood #telavivbakeries