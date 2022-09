איך נולד אחד השירים המפורסמים ביותר של הביטלס?

מילות השיר: Strawberry Fields Forever

One, two, three, four

No one I think is in my tree

I mean, it must be high or low

,That is, you can't, you know

tune in but it's all right

That is, I think it's not too bad

Let me take you down

Cause I'm going to' strawberry fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry fields forever

Living is easy with eyes closed

Misunderstanding all you see

It's getting hard to be someone

but it all works out

It doesn't matter much to me

Let me take you down

Cause I'm going to strawberry fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry fields forever

,Always, no sometimes

think it's me

But you know I know when it's a dream

I think I know, I mean a... yes

But it's all wrong

That is, I think I disagree

Let me take you down

Cause I'm going to strawberry fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry fields forever

Strawberry fields forever

Strawberry fields forever