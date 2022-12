כיצד נולד אחד הלהיטים הגדולים של מוזיקת הג'אז?

Mack the Knife





Dig, man, there goes Mack The Knife

Oh, the shark has pretty teeth, dear

And it shows them pearly white

Just a jackknife has MacHeath, dear

And he keeps it

out of sight

When the shark bites with his teeth, dear

Scarlet billows start to spread

Fancy gloves, though, wears MacHeath, dear

So there's not a trace of red

On the sidewalk, sundayy morning, baby

Lies a body oozin' life

Someone's sneakin' 'round the corner

Is this someone

?Mack the Knife

,From a tugboat

by the river

A cement bag's drooppin' down

Yes, the cement's just for the weight, dear

Bet you Macky's

back in town

Lookie here, Louie Miller disappeared, dear

After drawin' out

his cash

And MacHeath

spends like a sailor

?Did our boy do somethin' rash

Sukey Tawdry, Jenny Diver, Lotte Lenya, sweet Lucy Brown

Oh, the line forms on the right, dears

Now that Macky's back in town

Take it, Satch